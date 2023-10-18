Nationalist MP Claudette Buttiġieġ said on Wednesday that an official who had insisted with her that she jump a long queue for a Covid jab, and had probably done the same for many others, was now being made acting CEO of St Vincent de Paul home for the elderly.

Speaking in parliament, Buttiġieġ recalled a controversy some months ago where she was falsely accused of having jumped the queue for a Covid injection by taking it with her daughter. She had consistently denied the claims.

She said that while waiting in a long queue, a man came up to her and ‘insisted’ that she take the injection with her daughter, using as a pretext ‘treatment abroad’. She sensed that something was amiss and refused.

It had resulted, Buttigieg said, that this same person was now being appointed acting CEO of St Vincent de Paul Home. One could only wonder how many other people jumped the queue in that way, but he was being rewarded by being made acting CEO.

It was worrying, she said, that standards had fallen so low. It was disgusting.

Health Minister Chris Fearne had privately apologised for the claims she said, but he was not man enough to apologise publicly, Buttigieg said.

The MP made her comment during a debate on a Bill for the setting up of an authority that will set and enforce standards in geriatric care services. She said the incident she had described was an example of how standards had deteriorated. While it was good that this authority was being set up, what was important was that principles and values were respected to avoid circumstances similar to this, she said.