Nationalist MP Frederick Azzopardi is to be brought to Malta by air ambulance after falling ill while attending a parliamentary conference in Morocco.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia told parliament when asked by MP David Agius on Wednesday that the House was in constant contact with Mr Azzopardi's family and hospital authorities and the MP would be brought to Malta to continue his treatment here.

The Gozitan MP formed part of a Maltese delegation for the autumn session of the parliamentary assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which met in Marrakech.

He fell ill on the final day of the meeting on Sunday.

Dr Farrugia thanked the medical authorities and the staff of the House for their assistance.