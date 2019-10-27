It is not news that the number of real estate agencies in Malta has mushroomed almost disproportionately, with new names popping up every other month, each competing against each other with a dog-eat-dog, first-come, first-served attitude, all hungry to be the first to conclude a sale and make a quick commission.

But why should it be this way on such a small island where everyone knows each other? And do agents really do enough to earn their cut? Do they really strive to get the best possible deal for both buyer and seller?

Malta Property Auctioneers have de­cided to act (and capitalise) on this situation. Lucky enough to be the only licensed, experienced and specialised property auctioneers on the island (others have tried and failed), they strive to adapt to the needs of both vendors and buyers. Looking towards their 41st event, the team has come up with a new strategy that will surely impact the way things are done.

Customers can list, buy or sell properties on auction through any of their preferred partnered agencies

So how do they intend to change and im­prove? In simple terms, by collaborating and affiliating. The auctioneers have decided to take a step back from acting as agents, listing and selling properties, and to position themselves as service providers for the auction process.

By forming collaborations with other competent agencies in Malta and Gozo, they are providing the tools, systems and training so that customers can list, buy or sell properties on auction through any of their preferred partnered agencies. This way, everyone will stand to benefit.

Agencies will be able to offer their sellers a new service while still securing exclusive rights on a property.

Agents will be finally collaborating and sharing a pool of information where they will also be able to receive offers on a property that other collaborators have listed on auction, thus increasing their available stock.

Sellers will have a wider and more targeted marketing campaign through a much larger sales force, meaning more exposure, more potential buyers and, hopefully, higher bids. Buyers will also benefit by having a larger selection of pre-vetted, good value, committed properties to choose from.

Some renowned names in the industry have already begun their training, namely 77 Great Estates, Formosa Real Estate, Simon Mamo, Let Buy Mark, Cassar Properties, North Key Properties and John Taylor Malta, to name a few.