The MSE Equity Price Index extended Wednesday's positive performance as it added a further 0.15% to 4,818.016 points. The gain was driven by the significant upsurge in the share price of FIMBank. On the other hand, five companies trended lower while another six equities closed the day unchanged. Trading volumes improved notably to €0.53 million compared to just €0.22 million on Wednesday.

Thursday's main highlight was the 3.8% increase in the share price of Malta Properties Company plc to the €0.685 level – a new high since late November 2015 shortly after the company’s spin-off from GO – on encouraging volumes totalling 115,668 shares.

In the banking sector, FIMBank plc soared 8.3% back to $0.65 albeit on trivial volumes while Bank of Valletta plc recaptured the €1.16 level (+0.9%) across 57,777 shares. On Thursday, FIMBank announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on August 8 to consider and approve the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Mapfre Middlesea plc and Santumas Shareholdings plc also saw their share prices rally. The insurance specialist added 4% to the €2.08 level on volumes of 2,100 shares while Santumas advanced by 3.7% to the €1.40 level across 13,600 shares. Mapfre Middlesea is expected to kick-start the interim reporting season on July 12 with the publication of the June 30 financial statements.

In contrast, Malta International Airport plc lost 2.8% dropping back to the €7.00 level across 10,150 shares. The airport operator is soon expected to publish its monthly traffic statistics for June and the total passenger movements for the first six months of the year.

Also among the large companies, HSBC Bank Malta plc fell by 1.3% to a new 2019 low of €1.58 on a total of 18,870 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc dropped by a further 1.2% to the €0.84 level across 96,360 shares.

BMIT Technologies plc continued to trade within a tight range as the equity eased by 0.9% to the €0.54 level across 24,450 shares.

Tigné Mall plc reverted to its 2019 low of €0.90 (-2.7%) albeit on just 3,336 shares.

MIDI plc (€0.65), GO plc (€4.58) and PG plc (€1.64) all ended the day unchanged on low trading activity. On Friday, PG’s equity turns ex-dividend.

RS2 Software plc maintained its near two-year high of €1.62 on heightened activity totalling 66,597 shares.

A single deal of 1,800 shares left the equity of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc at the €10.00 level.

MaltaPost plc opened slightly lower at the €1.47 level before recovering to finish unchanged at €1.48 on a total of 10,100 shares.

The RF MGS Index trended higher for the fifth consecutive day to breach the 1,150 mark for the first time since the start of 2017. Bond yields in the eurozone remained under considerable downward pressure, with the 10-year and 20-year German Bund yields dropping to fresh record lows, amid expectations of looser monetary policy from the world’s major central banks in the months ahead.

Fresh data on retail sales within the single currency economy disappointed, while new comments made by the Governor of the Bank of Finland urged the ECB to provide more stimulus in order to accelerate inflation.

Meanwhile, in Italy, the government trimmed down its deficit targets amid pressure from the EU for the country to abide to the block’s fiscal pact.

