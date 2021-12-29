The Malta Professional Football Clubs Association (MPFCA) have made a request to the Malta Football Association to delay the restart of the Premier League by two weeks amid the rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases among top-flight clubs.

During the last seven days, Malta has experienced a dramatic rise in the number of COVID-19 cases following the first cases of the Omicron variant in the country. This spurt in positive cases has inevitably brought with it an increase in people who are currently in quarantine, with reports saying that over 20,000 people are currently in isolation.

This situation has inevitably affected also the football community with the majority of the top-flight clubs having a significant number of first-team personnel who are currently either recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 or are serving a quarantine period.

