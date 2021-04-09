Iconic soundtracks by legendary composer Ennio Morricone will be brought to life tomorrow (April 10), in an online event by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra with leading Italian bandoneon player Mario Stefano Pietrodarchi, under the baton of conductor Gianluca Marcianò.

Together, they will interpret some of Morricone’s unforgettable scores such as Cinema Paradiso, The Mission and Once Upon a Time in the West, fused in a work by Fabio Conochiella.

Titled La Vita è Bella, this event forms part of MPO’s Orchestra Resounds, an online endeavour that strives to keep music-making alive during the pandemic.

Additionally, Omaggio a Federico Fellini will showcase an arrangement of music composed by Nino Rota for three of the director’s timeless movies: La Dolce Vita, Amarcord and 8½.

Inspiring the event’s title-name, Nicola Piovani’s hauntingly beautiful soundtrack and winner of an Academy Award for best music and original dramatic score will conclude the programme.

La Vita è Bella, presented in collaboration with Bank of Valletta, will be streamed on the MPO Facebook and YouTube platforms tomorrow at 8.45pm.

www.maltaorchestra.com