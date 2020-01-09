The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will on Saturday present the concert Pocket Symphonies, featuring Sven Helbig on electronics.

Sven Helbig is a German composer for orchestra and choir music. Besides, he is active in the field of electronic music, mostly combining it with classical instruments.

His Pocket Symphonies, released under the Deutsche Grammophon label, are a coherent cycle of 12 compositions pursuing the idea of creating symphonic pearls in the form of songs.

The concert, conducted by Robert Ferrer, will also feature Charlene Farrugia on piano.

Pocket Symphonies will take place at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on Saturday at 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.showshappening.com.