The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra affiliated with Europe’s largest association of performing arts employers to strengthen its position after COVID-19’s devastating effects on the live music industry.

MPO joins 10,000 performing arts organisations that fall under the umbrella of Pearle – Live Performance Europe, which is the Performing Arts Employers Association League Europe.

It is also the leading music federation on EU and international regulatory affairs issues affecting the daily operations of live performance organisations.

During a recent recording at Hilton. The MPO looks forward to performing for live audiences again. Photo: Darren Agius Photography

Announcing the decision to become an associate member, MPO CEO Sigmund Mifsud said: “The pandemic has adversely affected Malta’s cultural sector, but by joining Pearle* we are looking forward to consolidating our strategy and bolstering our artistic programme for the forthcoming year.”

Mifsud highlighted how the MPO, like fellow musicians across the globe, had to improvise and embrace a digital transformation to keep the music alive.

Between January and March of this year, it succeeded in reaching 5.2 million people through online performances, but the MPO was now looking forward to playing to live audiences again and by joining Pearle* it would widen its network and give the national orchestra a voice on a European level.

Welcoming MPO to the main and largest family of European-based organisations in the live performance sector, Pearle* director Anita Debaere said: “We are delighted to have Malta Philharmonic Orchestra now also part of this group.

"These times are especially challenging, but this is also a time for joining forces across borders. Despite political developments and decisions, live performance events have, and always will, connect people, industry and cultures across our national borders.

Recording a symphonic version of 'Je Me Casse' with Destiny Chukunyere. Photo: Albert Camilleri

"In this context, we look forward to continuing to give our support to all our members in their efforts to carry on securing tours, co-productions, exchanges and residencies, as well as exchanging on topics such as climate change, employment, skills, the digital environment or the on-going struggle to obtain support and funding, which are challenges for the sector as a whole.”

The advantages of joining Pearle* include participation in conferences and working groups; interests represented in Brussels and at the highest European levels; exchanges and residencies for performers; tapping funding avenues; and receiving detailed and tailored information from the experts.

