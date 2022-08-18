The orchestra will be kicking off with the first concert on September 2 with The Friendship Concert, a celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Malta and China, followed by Rockestra – I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll, the 13th edition of the annual charity concert.

The MPO officially opens its 22/23 concert season on September 17 with Holst’s masterpiece, The Planets, under the baton of principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan. The epic orchestral suite was described as “a series of mood pictures” by the composer, with the musical traits capturing the character of each planet, allegedly inspired by eminent astrologer Alan Leo.

Musicals in Concert will then present the Malta Youth Orchestra and established singers, in an evening under the baton of eminent conductor Anthony Gabriele. The concert will showcase a wide array of iconic works from musical theatre to musical film soundtracks, in a night celebrating talent at the heart of Valletta.

Renowned violinist Carmine Lauri returns with the MPO at the end of September as the orchestra performs at Teatru Manoel in A Symphony of Strings. In October, the orchestra visits Gozo for two operatic productions, Aida and Carmen at Teatru tal-Opra Aurora and Teatru Astra respectively.

In the meantime, the MPO Membership Scheme offers concertgoers a number of benefits throughout the season, including an exclusive Meet&Greet with a guest artist, ticket pre-sales and discounts for selected MPO concerts and a complimentary MPO album.

Tickets for The Planets will be released this week as booking for the other MPO productions will be announced in due course.

