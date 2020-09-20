The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is launching Musician Notes, a new series presenting the MPO musicians and administrators from a different perspective. Part of the MPO online programme, the episodes delve into orchestral life and get an insider’s look at the musicians’ experiences. From the excitement of touring and performing with the orchestra, to sharing anecdotes and laugh-out-loud episodes, the series presents a behind-the-scenes overview of the orchestra’s endeavours.

The series will be streamed on Mondays and Thursdays at 5pm through the MPO’s digital media platforms and paves the way for the announcement of other exciting projects to launch the orchestra’s 2020-21 season in the coming days.

The initiative, following on from Chamber Fridays, the APS Summer Festival and a number of audio-visual productions, among other projects, embodies the MPO’s continuous effort to engage with audiences, notwithstanding the fact that concerts with full audiences pose a challenge at the moment.

For details, visit www.maltaorchestra.com.