The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is launching its season with a free open-air concert under the patronage of President George Vella. With the participation of mezzo soprano Clare Ghigo and soprano Federica Falzon, the orchestra will perform renowned musical numbers under the baton of Michelle Castelletti.

The concert, being held in collaboration with the Valletta Cultural Agency, will include Rossini’s William Tell, Overture (Finale), Bizet’s Habenera from Carmen, Elgar’s Nimrod from Enigma Variations and Marquez’s Danzon No. 2.

Attendance to the concert is on a first-come, first served basis. It is being held on Friday at 8.30pm at St George’s Square, Valletta. For more information, visit http://www.maltaorchestra.com/events/mpopening-notes/.