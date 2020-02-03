The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing Richard Strauss’s masterpiece Sinfonia Domestica for the first time in Malta on Saturday at the Astra Theatre in Victoria at 7.30pm.

Although the musical depiction of one’s personal life was not uncommon, the work is a blatant realism of the family life, including arguments with the composer’s wife and screams of young children.

Indeed, this multi-movement continuous work describes a 24-hour life cycle in the Strauss household.

The programme also features Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto, a composition coined as his first abstract work which reflects his childhood dream of becoming a virtuoso performer.

The concert, part of Movements of Passion, the orchestra’s 2019-2020 season, will be under the direction of MPO’s artistic director Raoul Lay and features violinist Anna Gockel, named ‘Classic Revelation of Adami’ in 2016.

Tickets for this concert – which features in #Inhobbok, organised by the Ministry for Gozo – can be acquired through showshappening.com. An exclusive shuttle service (requiring pre-booking) will be provided for patrons at a nominal fee of €2. The service will run from the Mġarr ferry terminal following the arrival of the 6pm ferry. The return leg leaves at the end of the concert.

www.maltaorchestra.com