The MPO is returning to Spazju Kreattiv to present a live chamber concert.

The programme features Mozart’s Oboe Quartet in F major, K. 370/368b, Joaquín Turina’s Piano Quartet in A minor, Op. 67 and Jean Françaix’s Quartet for Cor Anglais, Violin, Viola and Cello.

Mozart’s Oboe Quartet showcases the oboe’s dexterity and technical capabilities, while Turina’s Piano Quartet features distinctly Andalusian yet mysterious melodic passages.

The final work, composed in 1971, presents an unconventional combination of instruments in a number of game-like movements interluded by a more expressive and reflective Paris-inspired second and fourth parts.

Performing in the concert will be musicians Jenny Melville (oboe and cor anglaise), Inmaculada Muñoz Salgüero (violin), Mateusz Kùzma (viola), Yaroslav Miklukho (cello) and Julia Miller (piano).

The concert is taking place today, October 27, at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta at 8pm. All patrons must present full vaccine certification at point of entry and wear masks at all times. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org or https:// maltaorchestra.com/events/chamber-music-series/.