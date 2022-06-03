Brother-sister duo Ákos Kertész and Judit Kertész are teaming up to take the audience on an exquisite musical journey during an intimate cello and piano recital at Teatru Manoel.

The latest event by the MPO, Cello Fantasies, on June 17, has a programme travelling from the French impressionist colours of Debussy’s Cello Sonata and Fauré’s poignant Élégie, to German Romantic lyricism of Schumann’s Fantasiestücke and the 20th-century Hungarian spirit of Kodály’s elegant Adagio.

Interpreted by the siblings, who will showcase their masterful instrumentality, the repertoire brings out the poetic harmony of the two instruments. MPO principal cello Ákos Kertész, joined the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) in 2012, after having played in numerous prestigious international orchestras including the Hungarian State Opera (Budapest), the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Orchestra (Kobe, Japan) and Het Residentie Orkest (The Hague).

Judit Kertész, the pianist in the brother-sister duo.

Both well-travelled, Ákos has worked with world-class conductors and soloists, having toured extensively throughout Europe, North America, China and Japan. Judit Kertész, a keen educator, concert pianist, and active as a chamber musician, is the prize-winner of various international competitions in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Spain, having regularly performed in concerts and festivals across Europe as well as Japan.

Teatru Manoel has regularly hosted the orchestra, with the most recent concert being the sold-out Four Seasons. Keeping up with the hybrid model the orchestra had adopted, the MPO also performed numerous live and some of its more than 70 online productions at the historic theatre. Some of these held during the 21/22 Concert Season included An Evening with Beethoven, Impression, Malta and Strings at the Manoel, which helped reap the orchestra’s 195 per cent increase in reach locally and abroad.

Cello Fantasies is presented with the support of Henley & Partners. Tickets can be bought from here.