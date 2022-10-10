Following three sold-out concerts in September, the MPO 22/23 concert season continues with more events in the coming weeks.

For its next symphonic concert, the MPO (Malta Philharmonic Orchestra) performs in Rachmaninoff 2 on November 19 at Teatru Astra. The evening features the composer’s Symphony No. 2, a deeply evocative work that is late Romantic in emotion and lyricism. Cellist Camille Thomas joins to interpret Elgar’s Cello Concerto, his last completed masterpiece and one of the most popular in the instrument’s repertoire.

Later this month, the MPO performs in the two operatic productions at Teatru tal-Opra Aurora and Teatru Astra respectively, prior to performing at The Three Palaces Festival in the beginning of November in Rewwixta and Il-Belt Rebbieħa, works by one of Malta’s most eminent composers, Joseph Vella.

On November 26, the MPO returns to its music hub, Robert Samut Hall for a chamber concert of 20th-century music under the baton of resident conductor Michael Laus entitled Of Gothic Hymns.

Tickets for Rachmaninoff 2 have just been released as patrons can avail themselves from a 15 per cent early-bird offer available until October 23. Rachmaninoff 2 is part of the MPO Membership Scheme, offering concertgoers a number of benefits throughout the season as an exclusive shuttle service is being provided for patrons. For more on the MPO and upcoming performances, visit https://maltaorchestra.com/.