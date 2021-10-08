The atypical 2021 edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music is being brought to an end on Saturday, October 9 at the Teatru tal-Opra Aurora, starting at 8pm with a symphonic concert featuring the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the last in the ongoing GauLive series.

Conducted by Gaulitana artistic director, Colin Attard, the concert will be a belated commemoration of Beethoven's 250th birth celebrations. Starting with the overture to Egmont, it continues with the grandiose Symphony No. 3, ‘Eroica’. Both works, often considered as quasi autobiographic depictions of the composer’s own life, present a musical journey full of struggles, tribulations, despair and ultimately triumph.

The Gaulitana artistic team considered this as a very pertinent tribute to all who have played their part during the past extremely challenging year and a half, and, not least, to Gaulitana: A Festival of Music itself, which, despite all odds and let downs, has made sure of presenting a greatly varied and high-calibre hybrid programme of events throughout 2021.

Held with the collaboration of the Victoria Local Council, Dr Anton Tabone and BOV, this will be the MPO’s first full-scale appearance in Gozo since 2019. The event is being held in full compliance with current health protocols. Entrance is free, but reservations must be made on bookings.gaulitana@gmail.com.

Further information is available on the Facebook page Gaulitana: A Festival of Music and www.gaulitanus.com. Gaulitana: A Festival of Music is principally supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo.