The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Michael Laus, will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Serenade No. 10 for winds in B-flat Major, K. 361/370a, known as the Gran Partita, at Robert Samut Hall, Sarria Street, Floriana, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The Gran Partita is Mozart’s longest, most ambitious and technically complex wind serenade. The seven-movement tour de force starts with a sonata-form of symphonic dimensions before culminating in an elaborate set of variations and a forceful finale.

For bookings, visit www.showshappening.com/MPO/Gran-Partita#event-description.