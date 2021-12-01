Mastery of the instrument will be displayed in a performance showcasing two iconic serenades for string orchestra - Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s serenade brimming with Russian folk influence, and the Bohemian spirit captured in one of Antonín Dvořák’s most beloved works. The repertoire seeks to highlight the brilliance and virtuosity of these instruments.

Eminent Maltese violinist Carmine Lauri will lead the MPO Strings in an intimate concert of String Serenades. Lauri started playing the violin at four years of age. He has since been awarded the National Order of Merit – M.O.M. acknowledging his talent.

He is co-leader of the London Symphony Orchestra and has performed extensively worldwide. He returns to perform with the MPO after featuring in Saturday Nights with Carmine Lauri, one of the MPO’s first projects as part of its digital transformation.

Casino Maltese will be hosting the event. Dating back to the time of the Knights, the regal building had various uses over the years. Since 1906, the Casino Maltese has occupied it as a club, instilling it with years of charm and prestige.

Carmine Lauri will lead the MPO Strings at Casino Maltese.

The concert follows a series of events keeping the hybrid model the orchestra has taken up, alive.

As it continues to diversify its music-making, the MPO has launched an album, Harmonie songs for voice and harp. It held numerous live concerts including the most recent Pictures at an Exhibition featuring oboist Albrecht Mayer and continued releasing a series of audio-visual productions such as Music from Gladiator as part of Orchestra Resounds.

The orchestra has reaped over 17 million unique followers in 12 months.

Taking place on December 14, String Serenades is presented in collaboration with the Valletta Cultural Agency, in accordance with all current health protocols, with a valid vaccination certificate required at entry. Tickets can be bought from showshappening.com.