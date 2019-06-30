The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s choice for its end-of-season concert could not have been better.

Presented at the Manoel Theatre to an almost full house, the MPO was under the direction of Michalis Economou and leader Marcelline Agius. The concert featured memorable performances of Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104 and Symphony N. 2 in D Major, Op. 73 by Brahms.

It was a happy choice because it bears re­minding that Brahms, despite his gruff exterior, recognised talent when he heard it, and thanks to his generous good offices his publisher Simrock took on Dvořák, which brought international fame to the Czech composer.

When it comes to the B minor concerto, there could be no better endorsement than that of Brahms, who wished he could write a cello concerto like that. Put it in the hands of a justly famous soloist like Enrico Dindo, add a well-prepared and directed orchestra, and there goes a sound recipe for success.

One could feel that Dindo put his heart and soul in his performance. He provided that special inspiration to the orchestra in his interplay, urged on by the sensitive direction of Economou.

This was well projected to all present. There was magic in the air, the applause at the end was never-ending and would not abate before Dindo conceded an encore.

He chose to perform, with greatly deceptive ease, an Allemande from one of the J.S. Bach suites for solo cello, at the end of which there was a stunned, rapt silence which seemed to last forever before it was broken by more well-deserved applause.

The MPO returned for the performance of the D Major Symphony by Brahms. It was in fine fettle throughout. There was a warm sobriety in some parts of the compact opening movement, followed by a darker hued Adagio non troppo and the lovely Allegretto grazioso (quasi andantino) with its catchy main theme.

In the concluding Allegro con spirito there was thematic continuity running through the symphony. There was a gradual build-up in tension and high spirits, which could only result in a superb climax aptly matching the programme note which spoke of “…electrifying proceedings and the music hurtles forward towards a blazing D Major finale”.