Government and Opposition MPs warned on Monday that amendments to the Broadcasting Act to implement an EU directive could undermine the future of Maltese media houses.

Labour MP and former television presenter Jean Claude Micallef explained during the debate in committee how the directive would limit advertising possibilities.

His concerns were echoed by Opposition MP Therese Comodini Cachia who cautioned against rushing the changes through while calling for further consultation.

In terms of the Bill, the Broadcasting Authority will also start regulating online forms of media and not only television or radio.

Micallef referred to several provisions which would eliminate any form of 'product placement' in current affair programmes, news, children’s programmes and socio-religious content.

“A presenter using a particular brand of pen or coffee is not influencing public opinion,” Micallef said.

“Let us not stifle advertising” he warned.

The MP said that over the weekend he had been approached by owners of several media companies who had expressed concern that this Bill could eradicate their major stream of revenue.

Consequently, he tabled amendments which would allow product placement and oblige broadcasters to display a notice warning about promotional content whenever there was direct reference to a particular product.

'Local media companies cannot suffer another blow'

Comodini Cachia suggested suspending the debate, pending further consultations with stakeholders on areas of concern.

“Maltese media houses have the same expenses as those abroad but with much smaller streams of revenue,” she pointed out.

Comodini Cachia added that local media companies had already sustained the repercussions of the advent of the internet, followed by the big hit which they received by COVID-19 which decimated advertising revenue.

“The last thing they need is another blow,” she remarked.

September 19 deadline to enact the reform

However, Minister Carmelo Abela said the European Commission had established September 19 as the deadline by which the directive has to be transposed.

He said the best way forward was to start the debate to register as much progress as possible by this date. He insisted that the government had no intention to hinder media houses but to implement this directive aimed to create a level playing field between traditional and new forms of media.

Six-month transitional period

Broadcasting Authority CEO Joanna Spiteri who was invited for the meeting, said there would be a six-month transitional period until the changes came into force, probably in April next year.