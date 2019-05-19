A Dutch MP who compiled a damning report about Malta’s rule of law on behalf of the Council of Europe has rubbished claims that the government was not able to correct supposed “inaccuracies” in the report.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici claimed last week that the rule of law report was not even attributable to the human rights watchdog, as it was authored by Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt on his own initiative.

“This report was compiled at Parliament not at government level, so the Justice Minister has no way to correct the report,” Dr Bonnici told the House.

He was replying to questions by Nationalist MP Claudette Butti-gieg, who asked the minister to pinpoint the “inaccuracies” in the Council of Europe report and state what measures had been taken to correct them.

Dr Bonnici said the government had made its position clear by stating that the report is full of “inaccuracies, insinuations and speculation”.

He said government MPs who are members of the Council of Europe had presented a number of amendments to the report, and Labour MP Manuel Mallia had presented what is known as a dissenting opinion to the report.

Contacted by Times of Malta about Dr Bonnici’s claim, Mr Omtzigt said he had asked Dr Mallia, who represents the Labour Party at the Council of Europe, to send him a list of these supposed inaccuracies.

“The Maltese delegation put forward numerous amendments. Every substantial amendment was rejected,” Mr Omtzigt said.

“In the plenary, the Maltese delegation did not contest even a single fact in the paragraphs about all the scandals. So they accepted that,” he added.

He pointed out that the Maltese delegation, which included Dr Mallia and fellow Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, did not even propose to delete the call for the full Egrant report to be published immediately.

The Council of Europe report piles pressure on the government to open up an independent public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s death within three months.

This report was endorsed by the Council of Europe’s legal affairs and human rights committee, and even approved in its plenary.

Prior to the adoption of the report, Labour MPs within the Council of Europe lobbied heavily against the report.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat also acknowledged that the report originates from the Council of Europe. Reacting to the demand in the report for an independent inquiry, Dr Muscat said the government did not intend to clash with a European institution head on.

Earlier in the week, Foreign Minister Carmelo had told a media freedom event in London that the Maltese government will be launching a public inquiry into Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder within the three-month deadline set by the Council of Europe.

However, no official government statement has been issued to back such a statement.

The scathing Council of Europe report calls out Dr Muscat for helping his chief of staff Keith Schembri enjoy total impunity under his personal protection.

The report concludes that the rule of law in Malta is seriously undermined by the extreme weakness of its system of checks and balances.

The report says the Council of Europe’s assembly considers that recent events in Malta illustrate the serious damage that can result from its “dysfunctional system”.

“Despite certain recent steps, Malta still needs fundamental, holistic reform, including subjecting the office of Prime Minister to effective checks and balances, ensuring judicial independence and strengthening law enforcement and other rule of law bodies,” the report said.