Speaker Anġlu Farrugia is proposing MPs discuss the findings of a damning investigation into Education Minister Justyne Caruana not before at least three more weeks.

The delay, until at least January 10, 2022, will mean that Caruana’s alleged misuse of public funds will only start being reviewed by a special parliamentary committee at least a month after an ethics probe into her conduct was concluded.

On December 10, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler concluded that a €5,000-a-month contract Caruana gave to her close associate, Daniel Bogdanovic had breached ethics.

He also concluded that MPs sitting on parliament’s standards committee should discuss whether the matter should be referred to the police for criminal investigation over offences that could carry an effective prison sentence.

Despite the severity of the case, Farrugia has told members of the bi-partisan committee for standards in public life that the next sitting will be held on January 10, when parliament reconvenes after the Christmas recess.

Though parliament rises during the holiday season, committees can continue to meet. Times of Malta is informed that while the opposition members of the committee have called on Farrugia to bring the meeting forward, government MPs have suggested meeting between January 13 and 17.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has, so far, sat on the fence on Caruana’s future, saying he will not act against the embattled minister until parliament’s standards committee has assessed the report’s findings and decide on the way forward.

Abela hinted that he was expecting her to resign of her own accord, telling reporters that “everyone, every MP, particularly those in the executive, have to shoulder their responsibilities”.

Meanwhile, Caruana has not commented on the matter publicly.

Questions sent to her spokesperson have not solicited a response, despite repeated reminders and follow-ups.

The parliamentary standards committee met briefly last week but during that session its members decided to publish the report, with an in-depth discussion, including over whether criminal steps are warranted, put off until a later date.

Other questions sent to the parliament speaker yesterday were not answered until going to print.