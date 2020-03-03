Parliament will on Tuesday debate a tragedy at Ħamrun on Monday in which 54-year-old mother-of-two Miriam Pace was killed when her home collapsed.

The collapse happened at around 2pm when the Pace family’s home came crashing down onto an underlying car showroom.

Construction work as part of a project to build a mammoth garage and apartment block was happening next door.

Ms Pace's lifeless body was found beneath the rubble at around 10pm on Monday night by members of the Civil Protection Department, after almost eight hours of searching.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Speaker said that after receiving a request for the debate from Opposition leader Adrian Delia, he was informed that an agreement had been reached for statements to be made by the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition on the matter.

The House would then adjourn as a sign of respect towards the victim.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Delia had asked for the suspension of Tuesday's agenda for a debate on the tragedy.

He said that the tragedy had angered and concerned people and that parliament should send a clear signal that it was willing to take the tragedy seriously.

It should show that it intended to introduce real reform for the people's safety and peace of mind, the PN leader said, with stiff fines and punishment for abusers and those who did not consider the people's safety during construction works.



Ms Pace’s death could not be forgotten and politicians had the duty, more than ever before, to ensure that such a case was not repeated.