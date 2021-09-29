Mqabba and Melita shared a point after a goalless draw at the Centenary on Sunday in what was a particularly uneventful match in the Challenge League Group A.

While Melita may feel hard done by after calls for a penalty late in the second half were disregarded, Mqabba coach Goran Adamovic believes the final scoreline is a fair reflection of the match.

“In the first half, we were doing what we had trained for during the week. However, we found it hard to find options for a goal because (Melita) were defending well, like we were,” Adamovic told the Times of Malta.

