While distance can’t be considered a determining factor in Malta due to the size of the island, this has never diminished the enthusiasm towards local football derbies. More so, when both clubs are fighting to avoid relegation from the BOV Challenge League, matches like these carry an added level of importance.

Last weekend’s match between Mqabba and Qrendi provided a spectacle for fans in the stands as despite missing a penalty, the former managed to take a close 1-0 victory through an Omar Khatib goal late in the second half, a win which Mqabba coach Goran Adamovic credits to the mentality and character of his players.

“The derby is very important both for people who love the club and for all of us who are there in the front rows at the game. This match had even greater weight and importance due to the state of the table,” Adamovic told the Times of Malta.

