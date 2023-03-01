The Mqabba FC Youth Nursery participated in an international tournament in Sicily last month when they fielded an U-11 team in the XVIII Carnevale di Avola Football Tournament.

Participation in this international tournament was one of the major objectives for the nursery for this season as they wanted to offer their children an additional experience that would help them in their holistic development.

This tournament was held between February 18 and 20 and like every year it attracted interest from many Italian academies including Atalanta, Milan and Juventus.

In the Under 11 category, there were a total of 17 teams and the Mqabba FC Youth Nursery played no less than 10 matches.

