The Saint Mary Fireworks Factory in Mqabba is presenting its annual fireworks display on August 14. This year’s show, Fireworks Spectacular, will include over 12,000 shots and will be divided into six parts.

The first part, titled The Tower of Rock, revolves around the ‘Tower of Light’, a 60-metre-high steel structure from which thousands of mortars and synchronised effects inspired by rock songs will be launched.

The second part includes a section of Maltese traditional fireworks of various shapes and colours, while the third part, entitled Pyro Thunder, is based on traditional ‘beraq’ and fireworks synchronised to music.

The fourth part, Wheels of Fire, is a display of colourful fireworks with unique effects, complemented with effects from the ground.

The Grand Finale will bring the aerial show to an end with large fireworks synchronised to music.

The evening will continue with mechanised ground fireworks in Mqabba square. This year, there will be an attempt to break a national record through mechanised structures aided by “particular” effects, the organisers said.

The fireworks are all produced by volunteers of the Santa Marija Society and King George V Band Club.

The aerial show starts at 9.30pm in Triq il-Konvoy ta’ Santa Marija (Mqabba bypass). Bookings for the seated area can be reserved through https://ticketmonti.com/santamarija.

Earlier in the day, one can enjoy a traditional Maltese daylight fireworks that starts at 6.30pm in conjunction with the Translazzjoni ritual.

There will be an attempt to break a mechanised ground fireworks national record on August 14.

Fireworks in the run-up to and on the feast day

Apart from the main fireworks display on August 14, there will be fireworks throughout the entire week of the feast which kicked off on August 9.

On the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady on August 15, there will also be a spectacular fireworks display starting at 7.15pm and, after the traditional shells are fired, there will be a display of beraq and colour shells to accompany the procession with the titular statue of St Mary.

Those who plan to see this display should arrive early and be seated by 9pm. One can reach Mqabba through three routes; from the airport to Kirkop, from Qormi to Ħal Farruġ or from Siġġiewi to Ta’ Kandja.

One can use the public transport which will be operating a special service from Marsa Park & Ride to Mqabba and back.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/santamarija or www.facebook.com/stmaryfireworksmqabba.