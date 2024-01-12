A large site in Mqabba, the size of two football grounds, will be turned into a complex of 28 warehouses if an application, which is slated for approval, is given the Planning Authority’s blessing.

The proposal, spearheaded by Carmel Mangion of Mangion Brothers, who have been involved in the quarrying business for more than four decades, seeks to introduce urban and industrial development in a quarry that was partly backfilled over the years with inert waste.

The site, which measures approximately 12,500 square metres, is in an area known as Tas-Sejba and Tal-Modorbu, on the outskirts of Mqabba and Qrendi.

The site is located around 180 metres from the development zone boundary of Mqabba and around 250 metres from the development zone boundary of Qrendi.

The proposed development includes the construction of 28 industrial and warehousing units, with overlying PV panels, 117 parking spaces and landscaping within the disused quarry.

An outline development permit for the same proposal has already been granted by the Planning Authority in April 2022. The site is surrounded by other warehousing units as well as a large solar farm.

The Environment and Resources Authority objected to the project, reiterating the same position it had taken on the outline permit. It argued that the disused quarry ought to be backfilled and covered in soil so the site is restored to its original pristine state.

According to the plans, a total of around 3,420 square metres of roof space overlying the warehouses will be allocated for a photovoltaic installation. The PV modules will be mounted at 10 degrees, having an elevated height at the highest point of circa 75cm.

The case officer noted in his report that the solar farm policy designates quarries, especially those in the flatter areas such as Mqabba, which are currently operational, inactive or disused and large open spaces within the appropriate zone as being reasonably feasible as appropriate sites for the development of a solar farm.

A total of 87 new trees were being proposed in the landscaping plan so the PA is recommending the imposition of an €8,700 bank guarantee to ensure the implementation and maintenance of the landscaping scheme.

Moreover, to compensate for the impact of the development, which is situated outside the development zone, the Planning Directorate recommended a financial planning contribution towards the Planning Fund of €130,000 prior to the issue of the development permission.

The contribution was calculated at a rate of €25 per square metre of the gross floor area of warehousing.

The PA’s development management transport consultant said that a traffic impact assessment carried out as part of the outline development permit showed that no significant transport issues related to this development were expected.

The PA said no feedback was received from the Mqabba local council, the Civil Protection Department, the Malta Tourism Authority and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority.

According to a project description statement submitted by the project’s architect, Ludovico Micallef, it is estimated that the works will be completed in about 15 months, which would include site clearance, construction and finishing works.

On the site selection process, the architect said that no other sites were available that had the same advantages, making the site in question “the most appropriate location for the proposed development”.