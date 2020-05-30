Mqabba parishioners have collected over €30,000 to send to a Gozitan priest-doctor who is based in the poor village of Iquitos, Peru, which has been overtaken by the coronavirus that is killing about 30 people daily.

The money is going towards buying much-needed oxygen tanks and basic medicine apart from protective gear for healthcare workers – many of whom are also contracting the virus due to the lack of protection.

“The Maltese are generous even during these trying times. We might be suffering in Malta due to coronavirus, but we are also very lucky because, in Iquitos, where poverty is the order of the day even without coronavirus, people are dying because there are no basics like medicines and oxygen,” said Mqabba parish priest John Curmi, who is leading the fundraising.

He said that over the past month, the parishioners had started collecting the money following an appeal made by Nadur-born Father Raymond Portelli – a missionary in Iquitos who is also a doctor and runs a clinic there.

This week we attended 408 patients here in the parish

In the letter, Portelli said: “I write to you in a moment of dear distress. Iquitos has been badly affected by COVID-19. All hospitals have collapsed. People are literally dying in the streets, some while waiting to be attended at hospitals.”

He said that some 500 people were diagnosed with the virus each day in a community where there was a lack of oxygen tanks and basic medicine, including paracetamol.

Some of the money collected by the Mqabba parishioners has already been sent over to Portelli, who is using this money together with other donations.

He started buying medicine and oxygen tanks and has shared receipts and photographs on his Facebook page where he wrote: “I want to thank everyone for the support. This week we attended 408 patients here in the parish… Almost complete treatment has been delivered to each patient free of charge. We have distributed around 200 bags of groceries this week. Several medicines have been bought… The first oxygen plant already performed its function test and we are to start producing for people… I pray for you and your loved ones every day at Mass. Peace and health.”