Mqabba’s renown annual fireworks spectacular returns this year with a 90-minute display on the eve of the village’s feast of Santa Marija.

Highlights will include the 57-metre high Tower of Light, which will shoot out fireworks to create unique effects, shapes and letters, as well as pyromusical show that will feature 10,000 shots synchronised to a range of musical genres.

The display will be divided into three parts, beginning with a pyromusical display, continuing with a series of traditional multibreak cracking shells [beraq] and multi-break coloured shells, and the third part comprising a pyromusical grand finale with large shells.

Following the fireworks display, viewers can stroll to Mqabba’s village square, where mechanised ground fireworks [irdieden] as large as 10 metres in diameter will be set off.

The fireworks spectacular will take place tomorrow at 9.30pm at Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija (Mqabba bypass).

All the fireworks are produced by St Mary Fireworks of Mqabba.