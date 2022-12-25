The Mr Riley Snack Attack Art Competition official prize-giving ceremony was held at Rimus Riley Ltd headquarters in Żejtun on December 21.

Bernice Micallef, the managing director of Communiqué, the creative marketing agency behind the competition, said: “I know that I, for one, am really grateful to have had this opportunity to showcase the high level of artistic talent here in Malta. The judges were really impressed by the standard of the submissions they received. The process of selecting three winners per category (13–16/17+) was certainly a challenge, but after some deliberation, they agreed on the winning entries, all of which combine unique ideas with strong brand images.”

The entries included a comic strip featuring Mr Riley’s battle to save the potato princess on potato planet (Stefan Agius, third prize, 17+ category), an astronaut’s view of the wonderful world of Mr Riley (Jean Claude Debattista, second prize, 13-16 category) and Mr Riley’s voyage into outer space with a trusty bag of French Fries (Kathleen Flask, first prize, 17+ category).

In the 13–16 category, the winners and their prizes were:

1st prize: a Wacom Intuos medium drawing tablet: Julia Grech Lupi, 15

2nd prize: a VEEGEEBEE art supply voucher worth €100: Jean Claude Debattista, 14

3rd prize: VEEGEEBEE art supply voucher worth €60: Jayme Hili, 13

In the 17+ category, the winners were as follows:

1st prize: a Wacom One Creative 13-inch display graphics tablet: Kathleen Flask, 17

2nd prize: a Wacom Intuos Pro medium graphics tablet: Naomi Gatt, 33

3rd prize: a Wacom Intuos M medium graphics tablet: Stefan Agius, 40

A public vote was also launched to give the remaining submissions a chance to win a prize as well. In total, six more prizes per category will be given to the artworks with the highest number of public votes.

“We encourage all remaining entrants to share their artwork on social media, making sure to tag Mr Riley in their posts,” Bernice said. “Each artwork has a number next to it on the voting platform, so include that in your post to make it easier for friends and family to vote for your artwork. Remember that you can only submit your vote(s) once, so decide which artwork(s) you want to vote for before submitting your vote.”

The public voting platform can be accessed here below:

Category 17+ years here.

Category 13-16 years here.