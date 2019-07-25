Malta’s drag racing team Mr Whippy will be heading to the United Kingdom next month to take part in the final FIA Championship round that will be held in Santa Pod between September 6 and 8.

This will be the second appearance for the Mr Whippy Racing Team in the FIA Championships this season. In fact, the Maltese drag racing team had taken part in the first round of competition, that was also held on the same racetrack in Santa Pod and on that occasion Monty Bugeja led the team to a second placing.

Mr Whippy Racing Team will be up against six other drag racers who are currently battling for the European title.

During their stay in the UK, the Mr Whippy Racing Team will use the racing weekend also to give some much needed experience to young driver Matthew Carabott, the son of team owner Joe Carabott,

Matthew Carabott will be engaged in a number of test runs as the team looks to have him as their main driver as from next season.