The Malta rugby national team embarks on a new campaign in the FIRA-AER Conference South 1 when they host Bulgaria at the Tony Bezzina Stadium this afternoon (start: 2pm).

This will be the first full campaign for the national team in international rugby since the COVID-19 pandemic and there are great hopes that this time around the Maltese national team can produce another strong showing and battle for promotion come the end of the campaign.

The Malta Rugby Football Union heads into this year’s international window under a new administration after Robert Portelli was elected as the new president of the governing body.

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Portelli said that there are great expectations for Malta’s start of its European campaign this weekend.

“We are heading into this year’s Conference South 1 campaign with a lot of optimism,” Portelli said.

