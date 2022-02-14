The Malta Rugby Football Union is set to gain control on two pitches at the Marsa Grounds in a major boost for the sport, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The local rugby governing body caught the headlines in January when president Kevin Buttigieg stepped down from his post following an impasse in talks with the government over the use of two rugby pitches at the Marsa Grounds.

In the past few years, Pitch 1 and 3 where used by the Malta Rugby Football Union so that it could host its MRFU league matches as well as national team preparation.

In an interview with the Times of Malta, Buttigieg lamented over the lack of progress in talks with the government over the football and rugby stadium that had been approved in 2020 in Corradino.

