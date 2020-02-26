Police have launched an inquiry following a serious car crash on the Mrieħel bypass on Wednesday morning.

The crash, which left one man seriously injured, caused significant traffic tailback on the busy thoroughfare during morning peak hour traffic.

It involved a Suzuki Wagon being driven by a 52-year-old man from Qormi and a Land Rover driven by a 30-year-old Rabat woman. Both vehicles crashed at around 6.30am.

An emergency medical team rushed the Suzuki driver to Mater Dei Hospital, where doctors certified him as being seriously injured.