Workers in Mrieħel are to finally have the option of commuting by bus, with Malta Public Transport extending one of its routes to cover the Central Business District industrial area.



Route no. 64, which ferries passengers between Valletta and Sta Venera, will as of Sunday start circling around the business area, which hosts a variety of shops, warehouses and offices, including those of Times of Malta.



Commuters will be able to alight or descend at bus stops close to Windsor Bedding, Farsons logistics or Niumee.

Route 64 will now incorporate a loop of the Mrieħel CBD. Image: Malta Public Transport

The bus will pass by Triq il-Mergħat, then Triq L-Esportaturi, Triq it-3 ta' Settembru 1798 and Triq is-Salib ta' L-Imrieħel.There will be 16 daily services between Sta Venera and Valletta, with 21 services taking passengers in the other direction, from Valletta to Sta Venera.

Malta Public Transport's website will be updated with new information for route 64 as of Sunday November 3.