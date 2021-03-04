The third Joseph Vella memorial lecture was delivered at Il-Ħaġar museum by international Augustinian expert Prof. Saviour Caruana, OSA, via video. The lecture, The Effects of Music on Augustine in De Musica 6, delved into an aspect of one of Augustine of Hippo’s works, providing enough background to allow non-experts to grasp the points easily.

The director of the Augustinian Institute divided his interesting lecture into eight sections, including references to Plato, Aristotle and the Confessions and other autobiographical aspects.

The event was supported financially by the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Directorate to commemorate the third anniversary of Mro Vella’s death in 2018. Mro Vella died suddenly just hours after donating the material for the creation of his music archive at Il-Ħaġar.