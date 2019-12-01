Twinkling lights and frosted wreaths, the waft of mulled wine and one’s first bite of a mince pie – there are plenty of reasons we love Christmas and having the chance to let our hair down and hit the dancefloor ranks near the top. Festive celebrations are the ultimate excuse to invest in a dazzling new dress, whether one chooses short, black or sequinned (always a winner in our books).

However, one doesn’t need to wear a dress to look the part during this season’s festivities – equally eye-catching are dazzling separates in luxurious fabrics. Wide-leg trousers with a subtle sheen look great with a simple blouse and blazer, while a well-fitting trouser suit is all-guns-blazing glamour.

If you do opt for a dress, chocolate and coffee shades are all the rage for autumn/winter. Translated into partywear, they get a metallic sheen, with rich copper and bronze shades that flatter every skin tone. Embrace disco ball vibes with an all-over sequinned number.