During a musico-literary night, the Malta Society of Arts celebrated the long contribution given by Stephen Sant’Angelo, who has served as its honorary secretary for 17 years and continues to occupy the role to this day.

The evening was aptly called ‘Memoirs’ and it collated key social, cultural and political memories spanning Sant’Angelo’s nine long and variegated decades of personal and professional life.

Attended by family, friends, current and past members of the MSA committee and MSA employees, the evening featured readings by Jo Caruana and musical accompaniments by Dominic Galea.

In his message, MSA president Adrian Mamo thanked Mr Sant’ Angelo for his relentless work, commitment, love and dedication to the MSA.

The evening served as a fitting tribute to a man whose work and unstinting contribution has developed and enriched the institution that is the Malta Society of Arts. His daily committed work continues to help the MSA in its endeavours.

At the end of the event, Sant’Angelo was donated a lithographic portrait by artist, curator and MSA vice president Roderick Camilleri.

For Sant’Angelo’s biography, visit www.artsmalta.org and www.artsmalta.org/the-committee.