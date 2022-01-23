Veteran Youssef Msakni scored to give previously unimpressive Tunisia a shock 1-0 triumph over 10-man Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match.

The north Africans now face Burkina Faso, who eliminated Gabon after a penalty shootout, in the quarter-finals of the flagship African tournament next Saturday.

Nigeria had a good chance to level at the start of added time when substitute Umar Sadiq got behind the defence and fired across goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said only to see his shot trickle wide of the far post.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.