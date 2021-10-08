As a member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the Malta Stock Exchange (MSE) joined a number of other exchanges around the world and held a ‘Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy’ event at its premises to promote financial literacy, investor protection and financial inclusion, as part of the World Investor Week (WIW) 2021.

The event was organised in conjunction with the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

The WFE, the global industry group for exchanges and central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs), supports the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) WIW 2021, which kicked off on Monday and runs till Sunday.

Joseph Portelli, chairman of the MSE, together with Emily Benson, head of conduct supervision at the MFSA, addressed those present during the event held at the Exchange. Subsequently, Cliff Pace, director of studies at the Malta Stock Exchange Institute (MSEI), and Benson jointly rang the bell to mark the occasion.

The event at the Malta Stock Exchange with MFSA was addressed by Joseph Portelli, chairman of the MSE, and Benson.

Portelli said: “We are keen to continue addressing the need to increase financial literacy among investors and members of the public. We are very pleased with the MSE and how it promotes financial literacy in Malta”.

He said that such initiatives, jointly organised with the MFSA, are part of the Exchange’s environment, social and governance (ESG) objectives and, in particular, investor education should be prioritised to ensure continued market integrity.

WIW is a week-long, global campaign promoted by IOSCO to raise awareness on the importance of investor education and protection, and to highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas, while promoting financial literacy.

The 2021 edition marks the fifth year of this campaign. This year, a record 78 exchanges are holding virtual bell-ringing ceremonies, workshops and events to drive awareness of the importance and necessity of financial literacy and its impact on life.