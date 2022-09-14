The MSE equity price index advanced by 0.6% to a one-month high of 3,667.296 points as the gains in the share prices of MIA, HSBC, APS and Farsons outweighed the decline in PG.

Meanwhile, BOV and AX Real Estate closed unchanged as overall trading activity in equities increased markedly to €0.27 million compared to €0.09 million on Tuesday.

HSBC Bank Malta plc was the most actively traded equity today as it surged by 3.4% to a three-week high of 75c5. A total of 120,730 shares changed hands having a market value of €0.09 million.

Also in the retail banking sector, APS Bank plc moved 0.8% higher to the 64c5 level across 15,500 shares.

Malta International Airport plc regained the €6 level (+0.8%) on volumes totalling 2,525 shares.

Wednesday's best performing equity – Simonds Farsons Cisk plc – rallied by 4.6% to the €7.95 level albeit on just 383 shares.

PG plc eased by 0.9% back to the €2.20 level on three deals totalling 22,196 shares.

Meanwhile, Bank of Valletta plc held on to the 90c level after opening at a low of 89c5 (-0.6%). A total of 50,000 shares changed hands.

Two deals totalling 25,000 shares left the share price of AX Real Estate plc at the 55c level.

The RF MGS Index shed 0.39% to a fresh all-time low of 906.757 points reflecting the sharp uplift in sovereign bond yields following Tuesday's higher-than-expected inflation data published in the US.

As a result, some market commentators are now expecting the Federal Reserve to lift its key interest rate by 100-basis points next week. Elsewhere in the UK, the annual inflation rate in August moved unexpectedly lower to 9.9% from 10.1% in July as the drop in fuel costs outweighed the continued rise in food prices.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

www.rizzofarrugia.com