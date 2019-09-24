The MSE Equity Price Index added 0.32% to just above the 4,900 mark – the highest level since January 2008 – as the gains in PG, IHI and Malita outweighed the drops in BOV and MIA. Meanwhile, GO, HSBC and RS2 ended unchanged whilst trading activity was somewhat contained as only €0.24 million worth of shares changed hands.

PG plc surged by 5.7% to a new all-time high of €1.85 across 8,640 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc regained the €0.87 level (+3.6%) on activity totalling 57,048 shares.

Two deals totalling 9,847 shares lifted the equity of Malita Investments plc 1.2% higher to the €0.865 level.

Bank of Valletta plc erased most of yesterday’s gains as it retreated by 0.9% back to the €1.16 level.

Similarly, Malta International Airport plc retracted by 1.3% to the €7.40 level across 8,310 shares.

Also among the large companies by market capitalisation, GO plc and HSBC Bank Malta plc traded flat at €4.36 and €1.42 respectively albeit on trivial volumes.

RS2 Software plc retained the €1.91 level across 40,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index trended higher for the fourth consecutive day as it advanced by a further 0.13% to 1,177.384 points. Prices of Malta Government Stocks continued to gain ground as sovereign bond yields in the euro area remained under downward pressure amid concerns over the economic health of the single currency block.