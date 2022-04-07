The MSE Equity Price Index on Thursday extended Wednesday's gains as it added 0.65% to 3,633.740 points following positive movements in the ordinary shares of RS2 and GO. Meanwhile four other equities closed unchanged as overall trading activity in equities increased to €0.16 million compared to €0.12 million yesterday.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc surged by 5% to an over 2-week high of €1.68 across four deals totalling 24,823 shares.

GO plc added 3.1% to regain the €3.30 level on 7,367 shares. Shareholders as at close of trading on 21 April will be entitled to receive a final net dividend of €0.09 per share.

Meanwhile, Malta International Airport plc stayed at the €5.80 level on a total of 4,310 shares.

In the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc (23,064 shares) and HSBC Bank Malta plc (5,006 shares) closed unchanged at the €0.78 and €0.80 levels respectively.

M&Z plc retained the €0.75 level on two deals totalling 58,500 shares.

The RF MGS Index continued to trend lower as it declined by another 0.02% to 1,013.991 points – the lowest level since March 2013. Yesterday, the US central bank published the minutes of its most recent monetary policy meeting. The minutes suggests that the Fed will start reducing its balance sheet following the next meeting in May. Furthermore, many policymakers are considering a more aggressive stance with respect to interest rate increases if inflation remains high.