The MSE Equity Price Index posted a four-day losing streak as it fell by a further 0.77% to 3,668.800 points as the declines of BOV, MIA, IHI, and PG outweighed the gains in GO, HSBC and MPC. Meanwhile, four other equities closed unchanged as total trading activity amounted to €0.23 million.

Bank of Valletta plc moved 1.6% lower to the €1.23 level as 38,715 shares changed hands.

Malta International Airport plc shed 1.8% to the €5.50 level after partially recovering from an intraday low of €5.40 (-3.4%) across twelve trades totalling 8,690 shares.

A single trade of 41,379 shares pulled the share price of PG plc down by 1.6% to an over two-year low of €1.88. The Board of Directors of PG is scheduled to meet on Tuesday 23 June 2023 to consider the distribution of an interim dividend.

International Hotel Investment plc was Wednesday's worst-performing equity as it plunged by 4.5% to the €0.53 level on two trades totalling 3,551 shares.

In contrast, HSBC Bank Malta plc advanced by 0.9% to the €1.14 across three deals totalling 8,013 shares.

GO plc went up by 0.7% to the €2.90 level as 1,626 shares exchanged hands.

Malta Properties Company plc climbed 1.1% to the €0.364 level on two trades totalling 2,000 shares.

VBL plc closed unchanged at the €0.208 level after failing to hold to an intraday high of €0.21 (+1%) across three deals totalling 125,000 shares.

The ordinary shares of RS2 Software plc closed unchanged at the €1.05 level after recovering from an intraday low of €0.98 (-6.7%) across five deals totalling 10,000 shares. RS2 is holding its annual general meeting tomorrow.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc traded flat at the €7.25 level on two trades totalling 1,000 shares. Farsons is also holding its AGM tomorrow.

Mapfre Middlesea plc held the €1.50 level on trivial volumes.

The RF MGS Index declined by 0.32% to 872.878 points as yields across the eurozone moved higher with the German 10-year bund climbing to the 2.45% level in contrast to its level below 2.40% in the previous days. Yields remained volatile in anticipation of today’s Federal Reserve decisions as well as tomorrow’s ECB monetary policy meeting. In the US, producer prices dropped more than expected driven by a sharp drop in gasoline prices which offset marginal increases in various other raw materials and services.