The MSE Equity Price Index moved 0.40% lower to the lowest level in 15 months at 3,660.171 points. Five equities closed the day in negative territory while HSBC Bank Malta plc remained unchanged at the €0.895 level on a single deal of 3,000 shares. Overall trading activity in equities remained subdued at only €0.05 million.

MIDI plc extended yesterday’s sharp decline as it dropped by a further 2.8% to the €0.35 level on six deals totalling 72,000 shares.

Also in the property segment, Hili Properties plc retracted by 1.5% to the €0.258 level on activity totalling 35,500 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc eased by 0.6% to the €0.785 level as 15,250 shares changed hands.

International Hotel Investments plc moved 2.6% lower to the €0.56 level on two deals totalling 5,000 shares.

On the Alternative Companies List, Loqus Holdings plc plunged by 6.7% to the €0.14 level on trivial volumes.

The RF MGS Index continued to trend higher as it added 0.56% to a fresh 3-week high of 1,047.246 points. Sovereign bond yields in the euro area extended their recent decline and in fact the benchmark 10-year German Bund yield turned negative for the first time in 4 weeks. Yesterday, the Governor of Portugal’s central bank opined that despite the current war in Ukraine, growth within the eurozone economy will continue to forge ahead although a scenario close to stagflation cannot be ruled out.

