The MSE Equity Price Index erased some of yesterday’s sharp drop as it rebounded by 0.37% to 4,131.086 points. On the Main Market for equities, MIA, Lombard, Medserv and Main Street Complex trended higher whilst a further six companies closed the day unchanged. Meanwhile, on the Alternative Companies List, Loqus Holdings plc shed 1% to €0.099 on trivial volumes.

Malta International Airport plc added 1.6% to recapture the €6.20 level across 4,100 shares.

Lombard Bank Malta plc (12,000 shares) and Medserv plc (1,000 shares) extended their recent positive trends with further uplifts of 5.4% and 2.6% to €2.36 and €0.79 respectively.

Main Street Complex plc surged by just over 11% to a five-month high of €0.50 on a total of 16,000 shares.

Also in the property segment, Malita Investments plc (87,600 shares) and Malta Properties Company plc (14,060 shares) traded flat at €0.90 and €0.50 respectively.

Bank of Valletta plc maintained the €0.95 level across 51,616 shares.

Three deals totalling 682 shares left the equity of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc at the €7.80 level.

Both PG plc (3,400 shares) and RS2 Software plc (5,000 shares) stayed at the €2.00 level. At the EGM held yesterday, RS2 shareholders approved a ‘Waiver of Pre-emption Rights’ resolution, thus paving the way for the company to proceed with its plans aimed at strengthening its capital base and pursue its expansion plans through the issuance of new preference shares.

The RF MGS Index retracted by 0.09% to end the year at 1,131.040 points, representing a yearly decline of 0.87%.

