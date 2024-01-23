The MSE Equity Price Index fell by 0.86% to 3,762.067 points as declines in BOV, HSBC, Farsons, and Trident outweighed the gain in BMIT on Tuesday. Two other equities closed unchanged.

Bank of Valletta plc fell by 2.3% to the €1.30 level across four deals totalling 6,140 shares.

Also in the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc shed 2.3% to the €1.26 level as 17,285 shares changed hands.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc declined by 2.8% to the €6.90 level over three trades amounting to 2,328 shares.

Trident Estates plc slumped by 5.5% to an almost two-month low of €1.20 on two trades of 7,504 shares.

Malta International Airport plc traded flat at the €5.60 level across six deals totalling 5,516 shares.

A single trade of 5,000 shares left the share price of PG plc unchanged at the €2.12 level.

BMIT Technologies plc gained 0.5% to the €0.40 level across three deals totalling 12,000 shares.

The RF MGS Index rose by 0.21% to 891.664 points as eurozone sovereign bond yields retreated marginally. Data released today showed that during December 2023, German exports to non-EU countries hit their lowest level since March 2020. Germany’s exports to its two largest markets, namely the US and China, fell by 9.9% and 12.7% respectively.

Meanwhile, in China, the one-year loan prime rate was left unchanged at a record low of 3.45% for the fifth consecutive month as expected after the People’s Bank of China held its medium-term lending facility rate unchanged last week.

