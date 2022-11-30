The MSE Equity Price Index moved 0.16% lower to a 2-year low of 3,553.213 points on Wednesday, reflecting the declines in BOV and Hili Properties. HSBC closed unchanged as trading in equities remained subdued at €0.04 million.

Bank of Valletta plc lost 1.1% to a 2-month low of €0.86 across seven deals totalling 36,383 shares.

Hili Properties plc eased by 0.9% to the €0.22 level as 18,500 shares changed hands.

HSBC Bank Malta plc held the €0.73 level across two trades totalling 5,927 shares. Today, HSBC announced that the bank has been notified that following regulatory approval, HSBC Europe B.V. transferred its direct shareholding of 70.0295% in HSBC Bank Malta plc to HSBC Continental Europe.

The transaction will not involve any change in the day-to-day business of the Bank and its subsidiaries. The transaction took place in the context of a corporate restructuring by the HSBC Group to comply with an EU Directive for non-EU headquartered banking groups to have an intermediate parent company in the EU. The ultimate control of the HSBC Malta Group will remain vested in HSBC Holdings plc.

On Wednesday Harvest Technology plc announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday 2 December 2022 to consider the declaration of an interim dividend to all shareholders as at close of trading on Tuesday 6 December 2022.

On Tuesday, PG plc resolved to distribute a net interim dividend of €0.0208333 per share, which is unchanged from the corresponding interim dividend paid out for the first half of the 2021/22 financial year. The interim dividend is payable on Friday 9 December 2022 to all shareholders as at close of trading on Wednesday 30 November 2022.

The RF MGS Index fell by 0.33% to 900.508 points. The eurozone annual inflation rate for November is projected to have eased to 10% compared to earlier estimates of 10.4%, which in turn is also lower than the 10.6% figure recorded in October. The drop is principally attributed to energy costs which have increased by lower amounts when compared to last month.

www.rizzofarrugia.com