The MSE Equity Price Index dropped by 0.34% to 3,466.249 points as the declines in BOV, MIDI and Trident outweighed the gains in MaltaPost and GlobalCapital whilst GO and RS2 closed the day unchanged. Trading activity was muted as only €0.11 million worth of shares changed hands.

Bank of Valletta plc retracted by 1.2% back to the €0.85 level across 14,353 shares.

In the property segment, Trident Estates plc opened at a low of €1.40 (-6.7%) before partially recovering to end 0.7% lower at the €1.49 level on a total of 56,329 shares.

Within the same sector, MIDI plc plunged almost 10% to its 2020 low of €0.33 albeit on just 10,000 shares.

Low trading activity also took place in all other actively traded shares. A single deal of 5,478 shares lifted the equity of MaltaPost plc 5.2% higher to the €1.01 level.

GlobalCapital plc added 1.9% to the €0.54 level across 1,747 shares.

Meanwhile, GO plc (2,500 shares) and RS2 Software plc (70 shares) traded flat at €3.00 and €2.18 respectively.

The RF MGS Index opened the week at 1,120.409 points (its highest level since early May 2020). Sentiment across international financial markets remained uncertain amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe as a number of countries introduced new restrictions and limits on socialising. Elsewhere, economic activity in China continued to recover as the country’s GDP grew by 4.9% in Q3 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019.

